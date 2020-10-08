Torrey DeVitto and Will Estes Debut Romance With Cuddling Pictures

Instagram

The former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star and her new boyfriend, ‘Blue Bloods’ star Will, make their relationship Instagram official with photos of them snuggling up to each other.

–

Torrey DeVitto and Will Estes are officially dating. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum and the “Blue Bloods” star took to their individual social media accounts to go public about their new romance by sharing sweet pictures of them snuggling up to each other.

On Tuesday, October 6, the 36-year-old actress made her relationship with the 41-year old actor Instagram official as she posted a black-and-white photo of her getting cozy with her new boyfriend. “2020 Accessory…Mask on ear so as not to forget it when leaving the house. #wearamask,” she wrote on the post.

<br />

Hours before the “Chicago Med” actress came out with the post, her beau put out a photograph of them snuggling up to each other with protective masks covering their faces while a beautiful sky view could be seen in the background. “Beautiful skies,” he simply noted in the caption section.

<br />

Torrey and Will’s romance has apparently met with support from many fans. One noted in the comment section of Will’s post, “You guys are the cutest, I love you Will.” Another one exclaimed, “aweeeee y’all are so cute, love you to pieces will.” A third gushed, “This makes my heart happy. Two of my favorite Tv characters. Together! Yay.. Congrats :)”

Before going public with Will, Torrey dated “Chicago P.D.” star Jesse Lee Soffer for eight months. They called it quits in May 2019. She was also once married to “The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley. Their union, however, ended with a divorce in 2013.

Back in November 2019, Torrey opened up about what she sought in a partner. “What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” she told Us Weekly. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working.”