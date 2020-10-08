Titans not following protocols was ‘open secret’?

The Tennessee Titans are currently under investigation about whether or not they violated the league’s mandated health and safety protocols. This comes after photos emerged of several players gathering for practice after the team shut down operations due to the initial outbreak. According to The Athletic’s Mike Sando, it was an “open secret” that the organization was not taking COVID protocol seriously before the outbreak, including allowing players and personnel to often not wear masks around team facilities.

“Execs from multiple teams said it’s been an open secret that the Titans have not strictly enforced guidelines regarding masks within their facility,” Sando said. “The execs said they knew this through conversations with Titans staffers predating the outbreak. If this is true, the NFL will find proof on surveillance videos from inside team headquarters. Saffold’s revelation raises another red flag, even if the practice session was held before an NFL memo was distributed explicitly banning such gatherings.”

If this is true, the Titans could face serious consequences for their reckless behavior, including a loss of draft picks or substantial fines. The team is already in danger of not being able to play for the second straight week. The Titans had yet another player test positive for COVID Thursday morning, along with an inconclusive positive test from Wednesday also being confirmed positive, bringing the organization’s total to 23 positive tests, including players and team personnel.

At this point, the team’s scheduled game against the Bills is in serious jeopardy, and the idea of the Titans being able to play 16 games feels increasingly unlikely.