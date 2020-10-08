Titans game vs. Bills in jeopardy after another positive test

The Tennesse Titans continue to have an all-time disastrous start to the season, as they have had yet another player test positive for COVID this morning, along with an inconclusive positive test from Wednesday also being confirmed positive, bringing the organization’s total to 23 positive tests, including players and team personnel. At this point, the team’s scheduled game against the Bills is in serious jeopardy, and the idea of the Titans being able to play 16 games feels increasingly unlikely.

This is more bad news for a team that was already reportedly being investigated about whether or not they violated the league’s mandated health and safety protocols after photos emerged of several players gathering for practice after the team had shut down operations due to the initial outbreak. If they are found to be guilty of violating protocol, they could face severe punishment from the league, including fines and/or loss of draft picks.

The NFL is currently trying to figure out how the schedule can possibly work and according to Dianna Russini, there is a tentative plan in place that would be as complicated as you might imagine.

“I’m told by #Titans and #Bills players they were told there is an option of playing their Sunday game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville,” Russini tweeted. “If that happens, Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs at Bills would be moved to Saturday. This all just being discussed.”

Even if the league manages to Tetris their way out of this dilemma, that may not matter if the Titans players continue to test positive, and at some point, the NFL may need to consider putting Tennesee’s season on pause, whether that is temporary or permanent.