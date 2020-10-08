Three cute dogs recreate photographs on their owners’ phone

Three clever dogs have become internet sensations after footage showed them apparently looking at old photographs on their owner’s phone and then recreating the poses.

The footage has so far amassed more than 1.5 million likes and almost 10 million views.

The dogs – Mojo, Rana and Mateo – from Cologne, Germany, were striking the poses for their owners Vanessa and Rafael, who blog about their daily lives with their pets.

They write about travelling and living with three dogs, as well as offering training tips and advice, although some viewers of the footage were sceptical about the dogs’ abilities.

During the 50-second video, the dogs are shown a phone screen and then adopt a similar pose – hugging each other and performing a number of tricks.

The pets have more than 75,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok.

According to the blog: ‘The two-legged friends – Rafael and I – have Portuguese roots. We were born and raised in Germany. Living in Germany, going to school in Germany, studying in Germany and so on.

‘Mojo comes from Germany and has already been passed around twice until it finally found its forever home with us. Rana, who was born in Portugal, has the southern temperament in her blood, which her mistress also brings with her.

‘Our frugal and good-mood dog Mateo rounds off the family perfectly.’

Though some people in the internet are not convinced by the photographs.

One said: ‘How is this possible? Very smart dogs’

Another added: ‘My heart. This is soooo damn cuteeee’

Meanwhile, one wrote: ‘OMG so cute dogs’

However, some suspected the footage was played on rewind to make it seem the dogs recreated the photos – but in fact the photos were taken beforehand.

One wrote: ‘I played it 5x and I think t’was edited lol’

Another added: ‘Rewind Effect guyssss, sorry im strict’ to which the owner of the video disagreed, writing: ‘Don’t want to hurt your feeling but you’re wrong lol’