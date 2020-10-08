Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s Death Sparks $10,000 Bounty on His Shooter

WENN/Avalon

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10k reward to anyone who comes up with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the ‘Clockers’ actor’s homicide.

A bounty has been placed to help locate Thomas Jefferson Byrd‘s shooter as authorities continue to investigate his death. The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes up with information that will help locate and arrest the suspect.

The reward was announced on Tuesday, October 6 as police have not been able to identify a suspect in the 70-year-old actor’s shooting death. Investigators have not been able to determine the motive behind the murder of the “Chi-Raq” star either.

Thomas was found responsive by police officers who were dispatched to a home in Atlanta on Sunday, October 4 at 1:45 A.M. local time. He was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital. Emergency medial service staff determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Robert Calloway told WSB-TV he found Thomas in a yard and ran to a fire station for help. Robert didn’t know Byrd. “I thought he had a health issue. He was in the yard,” he said to the local news station.

Thomas was a regular star on Spike Lee’s films, having starred in 1995’s “Clockers”, 1996’s “Get on the Bus” and “Girl 6”, 1998’s “He Got Game”, 2000’s “Bamboozled“, 2012’s “Red Hook Summer“, 2014’s “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus” and 2015’s “Chi-Raq”.

Following news of his sudden passing, the filmmaker mourned the actor’s death on social media. “I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta. Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,” read his tribute on Instagram.

Spike posted footage of Thomas as “The Frightening Character Errol Barnes” in “Clockers”, adding, “Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints – CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.”

Thomas was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in the 2003 Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. He also appeared in the 1996 crime drama “Set It Off”, 2004 Ray Charles biopic “Ray” and on TV series “She’s Gotta Have It”.