AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)      

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 6, 2020
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free:1-800-908-8370
International Toll:1-416-981-9035
Webcast:www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.  
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020  
North America Toll Free:1-800-558-5253
International Toll:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:21970863  

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
[email protected]    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected]     905-726-7108

Primary Logo

