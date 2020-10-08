The West Wing Cast Reunites in New Trailer for HBO Max Special

Martin Sheen returns as President Bartlet with Bradley Whitford as Josh Lyman, Richard Schiff as Toby Ziegler, Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn, Allison Janney as C.J. Cregg, Dulé Hill as Charlie Young and Janel Moloney as Donna Moss. Sterling K. Brown is playing Leo McGarry in place of the late John Spencer.

The episode originally aired in Feb. 2002 and creator Aaron Sorkin wrote original material to update the story a bit for 2020. There’s no word yet on whether this original material will fix the episode’s most confusing plot hole, which has confused fans for years.

The Hartsfield’s Landing subplot revolves around a very small town in New Hampshire in which the residents all cast their ballots at midnight and results are counted immediately. Not only are they the first and only results the media will have all day, but they also apparently always predict the winner of the general election. The problem is that the events of the episode take place during the primary and yet the town appears to be voting in the general election.