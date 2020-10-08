The V.P. Debate

Want to get The Morning by email? Here’s the sign-up.
Good morning. Mike Pence and Kamala Harris meet in the campaign’s only vice-presidential debate. We break it down.
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are both skilled debaters. And their debate last night was far easier to watch than last week’s presidential debate.
But there was also a problem with the vice-presidential debate: Pence repeatedly made statements that were either misleading or untrue.
Rather than laying out his honest disagreements with Harris and Joe Biden — be they on tax policy, abortion, policing, immigration, the environment, or any number of other issues — Pence misrepresented the Trump administration’s record and Biden’s.
To be clear, both Pence and Harris also engaged in mild overstatement and rhetorical flourishes at times. That’s normal in politics. Harris, for example, exaggerated the job losses that President Trump’s trade war with China has caused. But Pence was far more dishonest. At several points, he seemed to want to run on a record that didn’t exist.
Here’s a partial list:
The most disappointing aspect of Pence’s performance is that he has deep disagreements with Harris and Biden that don’t depend on distortions. It’s entirely possible to make a fact-based case against higher taxes on the rich; or widely available abortions; or high levels of immigration; or new restrictions on police.
But that is not what Pence did.
A strong moment for each candidate: Harris’s opening remarks, taking the administration to task for the terrible toll of the coronavirus on the U.S.; Pence’s celebrating the Trump administration’s turn to a more hawkish approach to China, which has since become a bipartisan consensus.
Speaking : Despite the vice president’s repeated interruptions, the two debaters spoke for nearly identical amounts of over all: almost 36 minutes and 30 seconds.
Questions unanswered: Harris refused to answer Pence’s direct question about whether Democrats would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. Pence didn’t answer when the moderator asked him why America’s pandemic death toll is disproportionate to its population and what he would do if Trump refused to accept the election results.
Post-debate instant polls: 59 percent thought Harris won, 38 percent thought Pence won, CNN’s poll found.
Oil production in Venezuela has slowed to its lowest level in nearly a century, because of years of mismanagement and U.S. sanctions. Only a decade ago, the country was Latin America’s biggest oil producer.
The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded today to Louise Glück, the American poet, “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
The Justice Department indicted two British members of an Islamic State cell for kidnapping, jailing and killing hostages, including the journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.
States along the Gulf Coast were under storm warnings and watches on Thursday as Hurricane Delta, which mostly spared Mexico the day before, churned north.
Maya Wiley, a former top lawyer for Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced her run for New York City mayor. Wiley did not name de Blasio, who must step down next year because of term limits, but said New Yorkers were facing a “crisis of confidence in our city’s leadership.”
Prosecutors indicted six current and former chicken-industry executives on price-fixing charges, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A Kenyan court convicted two men for their role in a 2013 terror attack on an upscale mall in the country’s capital, Nairobi, that killed 67 people.
Lives Lived: The singer, actor and record-label owner Johnny Nash helped bring reggae music to a mainstream American audience with his 1972 hit “I Can See Clearly Now.” He died at 80.
IDEA OF THE DAY: Remote debates
Holding an in-person debate during a pandemic creates risks, no matter how many precautions the debate’s organizers take. And the precautions for last night’s debate were pretty weak, as experts told my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli.
This morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates said the next debate between Trump and Biden would be held virtually, rather than in person. The president immediately responded, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”
The precedent for a remote debate stretches back to the first year of televised presidential debates. As Frank Donatelli, a former aide to Ronald Reagan, writes in RealClearPolitics:
On Oct. 13, 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Sen. John Kennedy debated for a third , this a continent apart. Nixon was in a Los Angeles studio, Kennedy was in an identical studio in New York, and a panel of four questioners and moderator Jack Shadel of ABC were in a third location in Los Angeles.
This remote format has some advantages, Donatelli noted. There is no audience to interrupt. The candidates can’t engage in stunts, like walking over to their opponent. And the debate moderator can control the microphones if one candidate keeps interrupting the other.
Donatelli wrote his article in May, even before the coronavirus infected Trump and parts of his inner circle. Donatelli’s conclusion: “Let the virtual debates of 2020 begin.”
Experiment with tofu
This breezy tofu scramble delivers a satisfying combination of flavors and textures that may convert even the biggest tofu nonbeliever. Scallions, soy sauce and cumin season the dish, and cooked vegetables or leafy greens make delicious additions. Serve with potatoes, tortillas or salad.
Meet Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny is dominating global pop on his own terms.
He has flexible attitudes toward gender and sexuality; he paints his nails purple; and he often talks about depression. His record “YHLQMDLG” became the highest-charting Spanish-language album of all . And he cracked “the gringo market” — as he calls it — “without assimilating, without making the one concession that seemed unavoidable: his mother tongue,” Carina del Valle Schorske writes in a profile of the artist.
Welcome to homecoming
At historically Black colleges and universities, homecoming is more than a football game. It’s a tradition akin to a family reunion. This year, most schools have canceled their festivities because of the pandemic. While it’s not the real thing, this collection of videos, photos and memories of homecomings past helps celebrate the spirit of the event.