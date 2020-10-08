The Roku Channel, which offers free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes and 115 live linear channels, is rolling out today on Amazon Fire TV (Stephanie Sengwe/The Streamable)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Stephanie Sengwe / The Streamable:

The Roku Channel, which offers free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes and 115 live linear channels, is rolling out today on Amazon Fire TV  —  Two of the biggest names in the streaming world are coming together to bring customers more of what they love, as Roku announced today …

