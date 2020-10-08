The most surprising player on every NFL team so far

Each NFL season brings plenty of surprises and breakout players, and early 2020 hasn’t been any different. Here’s a look at the most surprising player for each team from the first quarter of the season.
DeAndre Hopkins was been as advertised since the Cardinals acquired the star wideout in the offseason, but Isabella has been an excellent complementary piece for the team. After a quiet rookie season, he has eight catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
Gage has stepped in nicely as Atlanta’s No. 3 wideout early in the season. He had caches for 114 yards in Week 1 and has made a consistently, albeit unspectacular, contribution since then.
Bowser has shown limited production since he was drafted in 2017, but he’s off to a better start this year with two sacks in four games. The Ravens haven’t had much trouble producing pass rushers in recent seasons, and Bowser could be their next project to emerge in his fourth season.
Allen was just finding his place in his first two NFL seasons, and it’s apparent that he’s found it this year. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate through four weeks with 1,326 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with three rushing scores.
The Panthers signed Anderson to give the offense a deep threat, and he’s given them even more than they bargained for. He’s upstaged Carolina star D.J. Moore with 28 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown.
A former star in New Orleans, Graham never found his footing over the last two years in Green Bay. Now age 33, the Bears are getting Graham’s best work so far with 14 receptions and three touchdowns in four games.
Lawson looked like a potential star after his rookie season with 8.5 sacks in 2017, but injuries have disrupted his career. He looks healthy again in 2020, with 3.5 sacks in four games.
Hunt’s ability is no mystery as the league leader in rushing during his rookie season in 2017, but he’s reemerged as a star for the Browns early this year. He has 317 yards from scrimmage, five touchdowns, and has averaged 5.5 yards per rush as a perfect running back tandem alongside Nick Chubb.
With Blake Jarwin suffering a season-ending injury early in the year, Schultz has done a terrific job replacing him. Through four games, he has 18 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the high-powered Dallas offense.
With star wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffering a season-ending injury, the Broncos have needed other wideouts to step up. Patrick has answered the call in his third season with 16 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Peterson was cut by Washington just before the start of the season, but has found a prominent role with the Lions. He has 54 carries for 245 yards and one touchdown in four games while rookie D’Andre Swift develops behind him.
The Packers desperately needed a receiver other than Davante Adams to produce this season, and Lazard was able to help early in the season. He has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games of the year before suffering a core muscle injury.
Houston has struggled to find defensive line production aside from star J.J. Watt over the last year, but Omenihu has produced two sacks in the first four games of the season. With a poor start to the year for the team, Houston needs Omenihu’s production to continue.
The Colts defense has bounced back after some regression last year, and Rhodes’ play is a big reason. The cornerback struggled with the Vikings last year but already has two interceptions, including a pick-six, in four games.
The Jaguars turned the page on former first-round pick Leonard Fournette before the season started, and have turned to an undrafted rookie at running back. Robinson has been terrific in four games, with 446 years from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
With Bashaud Breeland suspended to begin the year, the Chiefs put their fourth-round pick, Sneed, into action immediately. He was up to the task with an interception in each of his first two career games before suffering a fractured collarbone in Week 3.
With the Raiders plagued by injuries at wide receiver, Renfrow has seen more work than expected. The second-year wideout has also done well with the work, accumulating 16 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown in four games.
Tyrod Taylor was expected to be the Chargers starting quarterback for a large chunk of the season, but Herbert was forced into the lineup in Week 2 when Taylor suffered a lung injury. The first-round pick is meeting the hype so far, completing 72% of his passes with 931 yards and five touchdowns in three games.
The Rams went into the year with a committee to replace Todd Gurley, and Henderson has been the most potent back on the team. He has 285 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in four games, including 114 yards rushing in Week 3.
The Dolphins looked like they’d use Matt Breida and Jordan Howard as their primary running backs heading into the year, but Gaskin has been the busiest back. Through four games, he has 66 touches for 305 yards.
Jefferson had big shoes to fill as a first-round pick replacing Stefon Diggs, but he’s off to a great start. He’s averaging 21.8 yards per reception with 348 yards and one touchdown in four games, and reached 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4.
Harry hardly contributed during his rookie season last year, but he’s been a major part of the Patriots offense in his sophomore season. Through four games, he has 18 catches for 166 yards and a score, nearly exceeding all of his rookie numbers already.
The Saints defense has struggled early this season, but Hendrickson has made a strong contribution. He has 11 tackles and three sacks in four games.
Martinez got big money from the Giants in the offseason, but has more than fulfilled his end. The former Packer has 40 tackles and two sacks in four games.
With an injured wide receiver group, New York has needed some lesser known names to contribute. Berrios finished with only six receptions last year but already has 10 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
A former college quarterback, Ward played well late last year and has continued to be a big contributor this season. He has 18 catches for 136 yards and one score in four games.
The Steelers had a strong trio of wideouts before drafting Claypool this year, but the Notre Dame alum has been able to make a name for himself early. He’s made multiple big plays and has six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in three games.
Major knee injuries kept McKinnon out for two seasons, but he’s been a major contributor for the injury-plagued 49ers this year. He has 295 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in four games.
Wilson was already a superstar before this season, but he’s on pace to win his first MVP Award this year. Seattle is finally becoming an aggressive offense in 2020, with Wilson completing 75% of his paces for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games.
With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin banged up early this year, Miller has played a key role for the Bucs offense. He has 15 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown through four games.
Smith started to see more playing time last year, and is turning into a major offensive weapon this season. He has 13 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns through three games.
Washington cut Adrian Peterson late in camp, and have made Gibson their bell cow back. The versatile rookie has done well with 284 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.