The ‘1,000 receiving yards as a rookie’ quiz

We’re four weeks into the NFL season, and to date, things haven’t gone as planned for either the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings. Both are currently 1-3 and face uphill battles to make the postseason. But, both also have one bright spot in common: rookie wideouts who look like future superstars. Justin Jefferson has stepped right into the role that Stefon Diggs excelled in for five seasons, while CeeDee Lamb has given Dak Prescott yet another weapon in an already loaded offense. At the quarter-mark of the season, Joe Burrow is the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but you can expect both Jefferson and Lamb to give the No. 1 overall pick a run for his money.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Jefferson and Lamb currently rank one and two in receiving yards among rookies. If either can reach the 1,000 receiving yards plateau this season, they will join an exclusive fraternity. In NFL history, 23 players have totaled 1,000 or more receiving yards in their rookie campaign. How many of the 23 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!