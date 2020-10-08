Tempers flare between Dodgers and Padres after Cody Bellinger robs Fernando Tatis Jr.

There’s been some great baseball played this postseason, but the most electric series has probably been the NLDS matchup between the Dodgers and the Padres. Things became heated between the NL West clubs in Game 2 on Wednesday following a dramatic defensive play in the top of the seventh inning.

It all started with this signature moment: a spectacular catch over the wall in center field by Cody Bellinger to rob Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run that would have given San Diego a 5-4 lead.

It was a big moment for LA to preserve the lead late in the game. So big that Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol threw his hat and glove in celebration, which the Padres apparently did not appreciate.

Enter chaos.

That reaction from Graterol prompted some choice words from Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Graterol responded to Machado by blowing a kiss at him, which went over about as well as you would imagine.

Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, and just about everyone in a Dodgers uniform told Machado to leave the field. The only one who seemed calm about the situation was Bellinger.

The Dodgers used the momentum from Bellinger’s play to score two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, which proved crucial as the Padres rallied to score a pair in the top of the ninth and had the bases loaded before Eric Hosmer grounded out to Kike Hernandez at second base to end the game.