Tarek El Moussa Will Not Invite Christina Anstead to Heather Rae Young Wedding

In a new interview, the engaged couple reveals that they are currently planning to tie the knot around summer next year, though they are still unsure over where they will hold the nuptials.

Even though Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead (previously known as Christina El Moussa) continue to be on good terms following their split, it doesn’t mean the former will invite her to his wedding with Heather Rae Young. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the engaged couple revealed that they would not extend wedding invitations to their exes.

“No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek said to Lauren Zima during the interview, believing that having their exes come to their nuptials would only lead to distraction as they want the event to be as intimate as possible. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better,” he said, confirming that there won’t be any cameras around during the ceremony.

Heather then chimed in, “Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Heather said that they’re planning to wed around summer next year, though they haven’t had a fixed date nor a place set as of now. “We’re planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” she dished. “Right now we’re in between Cabo and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places.” Heather also mentioned that she already picked a wedding dress and asked her sister to be her maid in honor.

Tarek and Heather got engaged in July after the “Flip or Flop” star popped the question while the couple was celebrating their one year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tarek said that he decided to ask for her hand in marriage on the island because it was a “special place” for the couple. Besides, both him and Heather “love to be on the boat together.”