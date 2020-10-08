Tara Sutaria to sing for Do Villain



A news item recently stated that Tara Sutaria had signed Mohit Suri’s Do Villain, which is a sequel to his Ek Villain. The film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. We hear Tara plays a singer in the film. For the uninitiated, Tara is a professional singer, who’s been singing since the age of six for competitions. She’s even sung for the opera. No wonder, she’s gung ho about this film.



Speaking to a daily today, Tara Sutaria said she was excited about her new project. Says she, “Since my debut, I’ve been waiting to do a film in which I could give my own playback. It will be so much fun because Mohit sir has had iconic music in all his films and this one will be no different. I can’t wait to add my own spin to the music of Do Villain and hopefully, people will love it as much as I do.”

Again for the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria has recorded music in India and abroad for films, commercials, concerts. She has also sung the song Slippin’ through my fingers, which featured in Bharat Dhabholkar’s play, Blame It On Yashraj. The film will go on the floors in January 2021. Meanwhile, she has to wrap up the shoot of Tadap which is the remake of RX100 and will see her opposite Ahan Shetty.