Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador for Her ‘Loyal Friend’ Comments

Tamra Judge has seemingly addressed her fallout with former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Shannon Beador. In a new Instagram post, the 53-year-old appears to be clapping back at Shannon over recent comments in which the latter blamed her for their fallout.

On her page, she posted a picture which read, “Some people aren’t loyal to you… They are loyal to their need of you… Once their needs change, so does their loyalty.” Meanwhile, in the caption, she wrote, “In my experience loyal friends don’t constantly tell you ‘IM A LOYAL FRIEND’ if they do…. they are full of self-deception! Turning your back on a friend because they live 45 minutes away and don’t party in your circle anymore , isn’t any kind of friend in my book.”

She went on saying, “Loyal friends are there for you when you’re going through hard time, ask you how your kids are doing as their dad fights cancer, asks if you need help when your husband is having heart surgery , cries with you & accept you for who you are during good & bad times. your actions will always speak louder than your words! #alwaysthevictim #onesidedfriendshipssuck.”

“please stop saying you’re a loyal friend! Your ET interview was filled with hypocrisy & lies and if you want to keep it up I’ll bring out receipts! #yourloyaltyistothespotlight,” she concluded her message.

<br />

Although Tamra didn’t drop a name in her post, it’s safe to assume that she’s talking about her former friend Shannon after the latter made comments about the end of their friendship. Shannon also alluded that Tamra negatively affected her reaction to Kelly Dodd. “I’m a very loyal friend, so if you attack my best friend, in my eyes you’re attacking me,” she said about Kelly in a recent interview.

Shannon, however, revealed that her mind has now changed. “I had some revelations after she kind of explained what she was doing. Now, do I think her intentions towards Tamra were kind or nice? No. But I took them personally, that she was going after me, as well, and she explained to me that she wasn’t and what she said made sense to me, so when I hear that, I’m going to give her another chance,” she explained.