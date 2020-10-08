T.I.’s Stepdaughter Says He’s ‘More Sensitive’ Following Hymen Comments Controversy

Instagram

Zonnique Pullin also shares that the rapper and 18-year-old Deyjah’s relationship has gotten better following the drama, which was previously reported to cause a rift between them.

–

T.I. is learning a lot after getting huge backlash over his hymen comments involving his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris. According to his stepdaughter Zonnique Pullin, the controversy has made a big change in the family as the rapper continues to reevaluate his approach to his daughters.

“He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us,” Zonnique, who is a daughter of T.I.’s wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle), told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings.”

The 24-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her first child, added, “So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely. … He’s more sensitive with everything.”

Zonnique also shared that T.I. and Deyjah’s relationship had gotten better following the drama, which was previously reported to cause a rift between them. “Their relationship has gotten better and they’ve both grown. … He’s not overbearing in certain situations. … He’s changed when it comes to Deyjah,” she explained. “Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they’re just doing really good.”

Back in a June episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle“, Deyjah revealed that she was on vacation when her father publicly talked about taking her to gynecologist every year to check if her hymen was still intact. “Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now,” she said in a confessional. “We’re all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him. And we’re in a foreign country so it’s not like I can leave and get away.”

“I need more time to figure out what I want to say, but things are completely awkward and uncomfortable between me and my dad,” Deyjah opened up to her cousins, getting emotional. “Prior to all of this happening, our relationship was pretty decent, but after all of this, it’s changed, honestly.”