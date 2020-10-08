Svalt Launches New D1 Pro II and D2 Pro II Cooling Docks

Svalt, known for making a line of cooling docks and stands for Apple’s Macs, today launched two new dock options, the D1 Pro II and the D2 Pro II, which are aimed at professionals who work on their Macs in clamshell mode.

Svalt’s cooling docks are meant to reclaim performance potential from heat limited closed-screen laptop workstations, with both of the new options offering active cooling and universal support for all of Apple’s notebooks, including the most recent 16-inch model.

Both the D2 Pro II and the D1 Pro II use both active and passive cooling. There’s a 1.8 pound aluminum heat sink to absorb heat along with 10 side vents that push cool air onto the laptop where the processor is located and to the sides of the enclosure.

The docks are powered by a 12-volt fan, with the D2 offering a programmable speed control that’s able to adjust fan speed between 0 and 4200RPM over the course of the workday. There are also three auto modes to work with, including a Turbo mode for instant cooling. The D1 offers a single-speed fan at approximately 1700RPM.



With the D2 Pro II, Svalt’s low-workload testing with a 16-inch MacBook Pro indicated that GPU processor temperatures decreased by up to 67 percent to cut down on laptop fan usage and keep the system stable. High-workload testing with suggested that the D2 Pro II was able to increase CPU processor power by up to 59 percent by reducing heat throttling.

Design wise, the aluminum D2 Pro II and D1 Pro II are compact with a leaning construction that supports a wide range of laptop thicknesses. There’s a padded cradle for the laptop that also accommodates cables, and an optional laptop retention pad to lock it in place.

The D1 Pro II and the D2 Pro II can be purchased from the Svalt website as of today. The D1 Pro II is priced at $219, while the D2 Pro II is priced at $279.