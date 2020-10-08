Strictly star Neil Jones’ girlfriend Luisa Eusse ‘cheated on him with a female Spanish student’

Neil Jones’ girlfriend Luisa Eusse has been accused of cheating on the professional dancer just days after he went back to work and joined Strictly’s quarantine bubble.

The Columbian dancer, 23, is thought to have met Spanish student Daniela Becerra, 20, on a night out at private club Cirque Le Soir in London’s Soho.

After partying the night away at the venue, Luisa is said to have invited Daniela back to Neil’s flat where they ‘had sex’.

Claims: Neil Jones’ girlfriend Luisa Eusse reportedly cheated on the professional dancer just days after he went back to work and joined Strictly’s quarantine bubble (pictured together)

A pal of Daniela’s told The Sun: ‘She [Luisa] asked me if I wanted to go to her bedroom. She cheated on Neil with me. We had sex.

‘We were in the bedroom for an hour — a long . It wasn’t a quick ten minutes.’

The friend also claimed that Luisa revealed her relationship with Neil after the deed was allegedly done, with the dancer saying she was ‘married’.

has contacted Neil and Luisa’s representatives for a comment.

After finding out Luisa wasn’t single, performance art student Daniela is thought to have been shocked and wanted to leave, with her going home around 6am.

Allegations: The Colombian dancer (pictured) is said to have invited Daniela back to Neil’s flat where they ‘had sex’

Reported: Daniela is thought to have not known who Luisa or Neil were during the night out in London

After the wild night of partying, Daniela allegedly told pals: ‘I had no idea who Neil Jones was. I follow the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing, not the one here.’

The friend also alleged that Daniela and Luisa started getting close during a game of spin-the-bottle at Cirque Le Soir.

They claimed that on Luisa’s turn she had to kiss someone and chose Daniela, with the pair then ‘flirting with each other the entire night’.

After leaving the club, it is claimed that Daniela and Luisa travelled back to Neil’s flat in a white Tesla while her pals took an Uber.

Couple: Luisa reportedly told student Daniela she was ‘married’ after they spent the night together (pictured with Neil)

Not worried: A source close to Neil told the publication he was aware of Luisa’s night out and ‘trusts nothing happened’ at the flat (Luisa pictured)

While a source close to Neil told the publication that he was aware of Luisa’s night out and has met Daniela, adding that he ‘trusts nothing happened’ at the flat.

Neil and the other Strictly dancing professionals spent two weeks in September isolating in a Buckinghamshire hotel so they could rehearse the group numbers.

Last month, was claimed that Luisa is thought to have come to the UK on a ‘fiancée visa’ when she was dating DJ Hannah Wants, 34, whose real name is Hannah Smith.

However, the former couple split in July – weeks before Neil and Luisa announced their romance – and the visa is said to have expired in August, reports The Sun.

Exes: Luisa is thought to have come to the UK on a ‘fiancée visa’ while dating DJ Hannah Wants however the former couple split in July and the visa is said to have expired in August

Loved-up: Luisa and Neil’s captions have also been gushing with the beauty proclaiming that it had been love at first sight for the pair under one sizzling snap

A source said: ‘Hannah is angry, and a bit bemused that Luisa is in such a high-profile relationship so soon after they split.’

The source claimed Hannah and Luisa had been looking at register offices for their wedding, leaving the DJ with the impression that the dancer would extend her visa.

However, after their split the source said that Hannah, who was allegedly financially supporting Luisa, ‘did the responsible thing’ and spoke to the Home Office.

It is now understood that Luisa is staying in the UK on a student visa, however it is not known what course she is taking or if she left the country before applying.

contacted representatives of Neil Jones and DJ Hannah Wants for a comment at the . Neil’s spokesperson told The Sun that Luisa is ‘studying here’.

Husband? Luisa also penned a passionate post in Spanish in which she claimed Cupid had brought them together and referred to Neil as her ‘husband’

Since announcing their relationship in August, Neil and Luisa have sparked speculation they may have gotten married when she called him ‘my husband’ in an Instagram post.

Sharing stunning snaps of the pair together in a saucy woodland shoot, Neil penned: ‘Do you believe in fate?’ adding the Spanish translation, ‘Crees en el destino?’

Luisa was quick to comment: ‘With you, I believe in everything, in love at first sight, in luck, in destiny, but above all I believe in your sweet and pure love.’

Also sharing the images, Luisa penned a passionate post in Spanish in which she claimed Cupid had brought them together and referred to Neil as her ‘husband’.