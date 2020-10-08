Storm Reid Shares Lesson From Wrinkle in Time Casting Backlash

“When the film came out, little girls would come up to me and say, ‘Thank you for allowing me to see a girl who looks like me save the world,'” Reid said. “That’s when I realized my career was bigger than myself.”

In fact, underprivileged children were able to see A Wrinkle in Time in theaters for free through the “Give a Child the Universe” initiative. The executive director, Rashad Robinson, said at the time, “By casting a black teenage actress, … the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world.”

Now Reid has her sights set on bigger projects. She founded a production company, A Seed & Wings Productions, that has stayed in the family with her mom, Robyn, and sister, Paris, also leading the way.