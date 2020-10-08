Step inside Sidharth Malhotra’s luxurious Bandra apartment

Sidharth Malhotra stepped into the world of movies in 2012 and ever since the actor has had his fair share of ups and downs. Sidharth has been in the news for his upcoming film Shershaah alongside his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The film was set to release this year, but due to the pandemic it got postponed indefinitely. Sidharth is a Delhi boy and made his way to Mumbai to become an actor and after tasting success the lad got himself a luxurious home in Bandra.

The interiors of the home were done by Gauri Khan. Sidharth's home has a beautiful sea-facing view. The dining area is perfect for casual work meetings and even catching up with friends, the earthy tones add a lot of subtlety to the home. His dressing room is where the spark lies. The organic wooden frame and the bulbs make for a great setting to dress up. His walk-in wardrobe has floor-to-wall mirrors making the space look bigger and providing the right space for the actor to glam-up.