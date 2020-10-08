‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer

RELATED STORIES

A new revolution is afoot in the Season 2 teaser for Snowpiercer, which is returning with new episodes sooner than you probably imagined.

TNT announced on Thursday at the virtual New York Comic Con panel that Season 2 of its post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, based on the 2013 film and the novel of the same name, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 9/8c.

As hinted at the very close of Season 1 — which begins streaming Jan. 1 on HBO Max — Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) has joined the cast alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, as has Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

Snowpiercer also stars Alison Wright (The Americans) as Ruth, Mickey Sumner (Low Winter Sun) as Bess, Iddo Goldberg (Salem) as Bennett, Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Miss Audrey, Annalise Basso (The Red Road) as LJ, Sam Otto (The State) as Osweiller, Roberto Urbina (Narcos) as Javier, Sheila Vand (24: Legacy) as Zarah and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) as Pike.

At the end of Season 1, the survivors of the Tailies’ revolution were trying to maintain a peace amongst the newly merged classes, with Layton (played by Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a second train, Melanie (Connelly) risked going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she was outside braving the elements, it was revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, also is alive — and has become Wilford’s protegee.

In Season 2, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who boasts a new train, new technology, and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. “While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer,” the TNT release teases, “Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

