SHOCK New Trend In Atlanta: Men Getting BUTT IMPLANTS! (Graphic Pics)

There’s a new trend popping off in Atlanta – has learned that men are now rushing to the plastic surgeons office to get butt implants.

And we’re not talking about male-to-female transgenders, either – who have always used plastic surgery to enhance their bodies.

We’re talking about men who identify as men.

spoke with 3 gay men, from different parts of the city, all of whom recently got Brazilian Butt Lift s (or BBLs, as their called colloquially). And all of the men claim that they are very happy with the result of the surgery.

One man, Ken Y. from Buckhead ,described the new trend, “Men like big butts – if you’re straight you like a bug butt on a woman. If you’re gay you like a big butt on a man.”

Ken claims that he got the surgery to become more attractive to prospective mates. And it worked – according to Ken he attracts much more attention.

Ken told , “I even have straight men looking at my booty. It’s beautiful.”

According to Ken, his surgery cost approximately $4,000.

