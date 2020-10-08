Shilpa Shetty enjoys a South Indian meal while shooting for Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty is a big-time foodie and her social media is testimony to that. The actresses’ Sunday binge series, in particular, is quite popular among netizens as she tends to go all out on her cheat day.

Earlier this week, Shilpa Shetty took off for Manali to resume shooting for Hungama 2. Like other Bollywood projects, Hungama 2 was brought to a halt due to the rising cases of the coronavirus. Now, with the restrictions slowly being eased by the government, the team of the film began filming again. Today, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a picture of her breakfast. The actress enjoyed a complete South Indian meal consisting of dosa and idlis paired up with various kinds of chutneys and a big bowl of sambhar. The actress shared the picture with a hilarious caption that read, “North me #SoutIndian breakfast #shootlife” Take a look at the post below.

Talking about Hungama 2, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.