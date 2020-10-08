Shahid Kapoor leaves a cute comment on Mira Kapoor’s latest video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot in 2015 and ever since the couple has lived their married life happily. They are proud parents to two kids Misha and Zain and are often seen sharing posts on social media showering love on each other or giving glimpses of their little ones. Mira and Shahid rarely however comment on each other’s posts, but today was something different. Mira posted a video of herself talking about her hair care journey where she went on to talk about how she took care of her hair in Mumbai by oiling them regularly. She further stated that while delivering Zain she started having bald spots but she soon took care of herself and returned to her normal hair growth.

Shahid took to the comments section to say, “Why so beautiful (followed by a lovestruck emoticon)”. Well, there is no denying that Mira truly looked stunning in her video.

