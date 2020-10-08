‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Her Kids Are Hurt by Her Ex-Husband’s Disappearance

Instagram

Giving an update on Ralph Brown, the reality TV star says on ‘Not Skinny but Not Fat’ podcast that she’s positive the former NFL star is still alive, but he ‘doesn’t want to be found.’

Amanza Smith has gone candid about how her ex-husband’s disappearance affected their children. Over a year after former NFL player Ralph Brown went missing, the cast member of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” openly admitted that their 10-year-old daughter, Noah, and 9-year-old son, Braker, are hurt by it.

The 43-year-old reality star addressed the issue during her appearance in the Tuesday, October 6 episode of “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast. “They’re amazing kids, but they’re hurt,” she confessed to host Amanda Hirsch. “This is the kind of stuff that’s going to come back up later [in their lives].” She went on to add that “Braker is angry, and Noah is sad.”

Amanza further stressed that while she and her ex had previously agreed to share custody, she would take full charge of their children’s care. “If he does come back, it’ll never go back to 50/50 [custody],” the interior designer-turned-real estate agent stated.

Offering her two cents on Ralph’s status, Amanda insisted that he is alive. “I know that he’s alive because I’ve had to get an attorney and we’ve had to file court records and I’m trying to get full custody,” she said, “and at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address and we traced it back but it’s a P.O. box at, like, a UPS store.”

“So, I mean, he’s off the grid. Whatever’s going on and I have no idea what it is, whatever it is, he doesn’t want to be found right now,” the TV personality continued. “And for me, if he doesn’t want to be found right now, then it’s probably best that he’s away until he’s better or he wants to come back.”

Despite the fact that her children are upset, Amanza assured that they are doing fine and “kind of just settled into this new reality.” She then stated, “If he showed up on the doorstep right now, I think it would just rock our worlds even more, so I’m not even prepared at this point if he were to, like, show up tomorrow. ‘Cause I don’t know what that entails. I have no idea what state of mind he’s in.”

During the interview, Amanza also revealed that Ralph could not provide her with child support because “after he retired from the NFL, he blew his money.” Still, she did not expect him to since she is “not your typical chick.” She explained, “It’s been so long and we could argue that he owes it, but I went through so much when we got a divorce – just the back-and-forth texts and anger.”

“He was so angry. When it kind of settled down, it’s so much more important for me to just have peace in my life. I would rather bust my ass and work 10 jobs than have to always feel, like, anxious or blamed or guilty,” she elaborated. “I can’t. I just want to be happy, and I feel like I’ve been blessed because I do have opportunities. I did have a boyfriend that took care of us for a while. I have a huge platform now. I’m making my own money and that feels so good.”