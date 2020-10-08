‘Seinfeld’: Wayne Knight as Newman in Anti-Trump Post Office Ad

RELATED STORIES

Hello (again), Newman.

Seinfeld alum Wayne Knight is back in surly mailman mode in a new political ad that criticizes President Trump’s handling of the U.S. Postal Service. In the ad, sponsored by political action committee PACRONYM, Knight dons his familiar mailman’s uniform — though the ad is careful to call him “your friendly local mail carrier” and not Newman — and angrily rants about the Trump administration’s “systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail.” He spits at the name of Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (“The guy’s never even licked a stamp”) and takes umbrage at attempts to slow down the nation’s mail: “The only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.” (The ad first debuted on EW.com.)

Knight pulls a hefty turkey leg out of his mailbag and chews on it while complaining about all the undelivered mail piling up: “When the mail stops, the world stops!” He also reassures viewers that their mail-in ballot will be delivered… as he brazenly steals cookies from a sealed package. (Veep‘s David Mandel, who was a writer on Seinfeld, penned the ad and convinced Knight to come aboard.)

Knight debuted as Newman in Season 3 of Seinfeld, with the mailman becoming a major recurring character and Jerry’s hated nemesis (though he was one of Kramer’s closest friends). Knight hasn’t reprised the role since Seinfeld went off the air in 1998, but he has appeared on the small screen since in The Exes, Hot in Cleveland and Torchwood.

Press PLAY above to see Knight go back to his postal roots, and then hit the comments and share your thoughts on the ad.