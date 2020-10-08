Score Great Deals at the Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Skincare fans, this one’s for you: Soko Glam just revealed their 2020 Best of K-Beauty Winners, and you can shop them all at 15% off for a limited time!

As shared on the blog The Klog, the Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Awards were launched to recognize the most efficacious and curated products that helped others to transform their skincare routines. This year’s winners went through a two-fold voting process, with the Soko Glam community voting first, then a panel of industry leaders helped select the final list of 10 winners. Judges included Em Cosmetics founder Michelle Phan, Very Good Light founder David Yi, and Wander Beauty CEO Divya Gugnani, among others.

With the final list voted on and determined by the guest judges, the end result is a collection of 10 skincare must-haves that’ll help you look luminous… and you can get 15% off anything on the 2020 winner’s list by entering code ELITE15 at checkout!