Scarface Begs for Kidney Donation After COVID-19 Damaged His

The ‘Smile’ rapper turns to Twitter to search for any volunteer who would donate kidney to him after near-fatal coronavirus complications left him with kidney failure.

Scarface‘s health crisis isn’t over even after he defeated coronavirus. The rap legend, who was battling the novel virus earlier this year, is in need of a new kidney after his bout with COVID-19 damaged his own kidneys.

In his desperate attempt to survive, the former member of hip-hop group Geto Boys has turned to Twitter to search for a kidney donor. “I need a kidney y’all any volunteers?” he tweeted on Wednesday, October 8, informing that the potential donor should have “B+ blood type.”

Scarface’s public plea did work, as some have offered to donate their kidneys in replies to the rapper’s tweet. “I’m B Pos I got you for real,” a fan, who credited the Houston native’s music for saving him from depression, wrote. “It would be returning the favor. Your music speaks to me more than any artist ever. Learned how to manage depression openly cause of you.”

“Just said the same s**t. Im B+,” another claimed. A third one offered, “I’m a go find out… all that street s**t your music got me thru, a kidney would be my pleasure.” Someone else tried to help Scarface despite her/his own health issue, writing, “I’m B+ but have Lupus and might need one soon myself. I’ll retweet this and pray for u, me and everyone else in need. Bless Up.”

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, revealed in March that he contracted COVID-19 and had been sick for weeks. He was twice admitted to the hospital before he tested positive. He detailed his bout with the virus in a livestream chat with bandmate Willie D.

“It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed,” he told his friend. “I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die.” Warning fans to take health guidelines very seriously, he said, “It’s not fake,” before adding, “I’m not all the way out (of) the woods yet. People out there thinking this s**t is a game; it ain’t no joke.”

Later in April, Scarface, who claimed he had no kidney issues prior to contracting COVID-19, said that he’s now relying on dialysis treatment. “That’s my new lifeline,” he shared to his bandmate Willie. “I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”