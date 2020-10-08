Samsung says it expects to make an operating profit of $10.6B in the July-September quarter, up 58% YoY, and sales of $7B, up 6% in its earnings guidance (Sherisse Pham/CNN)

Sherisse Pham / CNN:
Samsung says it expects to make an operating profit of $10.6B in the July-September quarter, up 58% YoY, and sales of $7B, up 6% in its earnings guidance — Hong Kong (CNN Business)Samsung (SSNLF) predicts its profit jumped nearly 60% last quarter, suggesting it could soon retake its position …
