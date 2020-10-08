Salman Khan tweets in favour of Narendra Modi’s campaign against COVID – 19

Over six months have passed and India’s battle with the deadly coronavirus continues. The pandemic has resulted in over 68 lakh people being infected and claimed over 1 lakh lives so far. Also, with the new cases rising each day, it seems like this battle will continue for a long while.

Keeping the current situation in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Jan Andolan campaign with the hope to raise awareness for the virus among the people of the country. The plan encourages people to follow the essentials in the battle against the virus-like wearing a mask at all times, sanitising your hands and maintaining social distancing. Salman Khan extended his support to the wonderful initiative with a tweet that read, “Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, in difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise your hands. Let’s implement PM Modi’s – Jan andolan against COVID. Come on buck up India! Jai hind!!” Take a look at the tweet below.



Well, we hope that with such efforts being made to raise awareness, people will undertake the measures seriously and life will return to normal once again.