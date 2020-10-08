SABC clears air, confirms Bafana Bafana’s clash against Namibia will be televised

The SABC will televise and stream Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against Namibia on Thursday.

SuperSport has confirmed that the SABC holds exclusive rights to broadcast all Bafana Bafana matches.

Bafana are also preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting next month.

Bafana Bafana’s international friendly match against Namibia on Thursday will be televised on SABC 3 and streamed online, the national broadcaster confirmed.

This comes after confusion that the match would only be streamed online with fans taking to social media to question the public broadcaster on why the match would not be televised.

A few hours later, after the first announcement, the SABC took to Twitter to clear the air and confirmed that the match will indeed be live on SABC 3.

“Tomorrow’s friendly clash between Bafana Bafana vs Namibia will also be broadcast live on @SABC3 and streamed live on sabcsportonline.co.za at 18:00,” a post on the SABC’s official Twitter account read.

Thursday’s match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg kicks off at 18:00, with South Africa also taking on Zambia three days later at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the matches against Namibia and Zambia will not be televised on pay-channel SuperSport due to broadcasting contractual rights.

Speaking to on Thursday, SuperSport’s communications manager Clinton van der Berg, said the SABC held exclusive rights to broadcast all Bafana Bafana matches.

“We won’t be viewing the match tonight. I think, and I do stand open to correction, we only have rights for tournaments but specifically not for one offs like this… so, we don’t have the rights,” Van der Berg said.

Meanwhile next month, Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki will also kick-start Bafana Bafana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in back-to-back fixtures against African island nation Sao Tome and Principe.