Rod Stewart Needs Another Surgery as He’s ‘Suffering’ After Knee Replacement

The ‘Maggie May’ hitmaker has to go under the knife again to fix his knee as the issues persist and he’s struggling to walk following a knee replacement surgery.

Rod Stewart is set to go under the knife to fix his ankle – months after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

The rocker, 75, had his knee operation in January (20) and now needs his ankle to be fused after months of “suffering” which, according to the “Maggie May” hitmaker, left him struggling to walk.

“First of all it was my knee as I played football all my life. I am suffering for it now. My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on,” he tells Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

“It was crooked. So I have had to have an ankle fusion. So when this is all done I should have a nice straight leg and I should be able to run,” he adds. “My leg has been caused by playing on awful pitches in Los Angeles. They are bone dry.”

The “Sailing” singer returned to the stage briefly following his knee replacement and, once his recovery from ankle surgery is complete, he is planning on hitting the road with several shows in the U.S. next summer (21), followed by an Australian tour in March and April, 2022.

Rod Stewart previously said he hurt his knee from playing soccer. “It is from football over the years but I will be OK,” he said. “I don’t play football now as my right knee has packed up. So no more competitive football for me as I can’t go sideways on my knee.”

While he stopped playing competitive soccer, he often kicked large blow-up footballs into the crowd at his shows. “I am very careful now,” he explained. “I don’t volley them straight out. I kick them in the air so people can see them coming down.”