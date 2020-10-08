Riddick: Haskins needs to ‘get to a better organization’

Riddick made it clear “that does not absolve Dwayne of his responsibilities” to perform on the field, but he believes that Haskins never had a chance to meet his potential on a team largely defined by dysfunction.

Is that a fair assessment? It really depends on your perspective on Haskins, as well as the current state of the Washington organization. There is no question that Washington was a mess last season, and the chances of that not hurting a young quarterback’s game are slim to none.

However, Washington brought in Rivera this year to provide that stability, and it’s hard to argue that Haskins has not been one of, if not the, biggest factors in Washington’s slow start to the season, including his four-turnover performance against the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps there is still time to turn things around, but for now, Haskins will have to work on his game without actually playing on gameday.