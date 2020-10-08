Riddick: Haskins needs to ‘get to a better organization’

The Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will watch this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams from the sideline after he was officially benched by head coach Ron Rivera in favor of Kyle Allen. There’s no question Haskins has had a rough start to the season (and really, his whole career), but has the second-year quarterback really had a fair shot at succeeding in the NFL? According to ESPN’s Louis Riddick, the answer is a resounding no.
“[W]hen Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Football Team, we knew that Dwayne, individually, was a guy who was very young in his development still and needed to go to a stable organization that had everybody pulling [for] him… as far as providing an environment and a structure from which this young man could then build from and then realize his vast and enormous individual talent,” Riddick said on “Get Up.” “That has not been the case from day one.”
Riddick made it clear “that does not absolve Dwayne of his responsibilities” to perform on the field, but he believes that Haskins never had a chance to meet his potential on a team largely defined by dysfunction.
Is that a fair assessment? It really depends on your perspective on Haskins, as well as the current state of the Washington organization. There is no question that Washington was a mess last season, and the chances of that not hurting a young quarterback’s game are slim to none.
However, Washington brought in Rivera this year to provide that stability, and it’s hard to argue that Haskins has not been one of, if not the, biggest factors in Washington’s slow start to the season, including his four-turnover performance against the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps there is still time to turn things around, but for now, Haskins will have to work on his game without actually playing on gameday.