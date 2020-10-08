‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Issues Statement Following ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ Backlash

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is walking back following backlash over her ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ baseball cap.

Kelly posted a picture of her sporting the cap at her bachelorette party.

“Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them. One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while. It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement. Of course, I support black lives and racial equality,” she wrote on social media.

Fans accused the reality television star of making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement — and even called for her to be fired from the show.

Fans of the show have been threatening to boycott if Kelly is not reprimanded for her behavior. Kelly has time and time again, gotten into hot water with fans.

Is it time for her to leave the show?