Home Entertainment ‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Issues Statement Following ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ Backlash

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Issues Statement Following ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ Backlash

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is walking back following backlash over her ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ baseball cap.

Kelly posted a picture of her sporting the cap at her bachelorette party.

“Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them. One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while. It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement. Of course, I support black lives and racial equality,” she wrote on social media.

RELATED ARTICLES

©