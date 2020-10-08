‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey: NeNe Leakes Is Welcome At My Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has said that her former costar and friend, NeNe Leakes, is more than welcome to attend her wedding to Mike Hill.

“Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn’t sure how comfortable she’d be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo]. You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come,” Cynthia said.

NeNe announced last month that she would not be returning next season, alleging Bravo forced her out. She also alleged that they only invited her to film six episodes out of a possible 23.

During the interview, she defended criticism of her having 250 people attending her special day.

“Weddings are stressful. For me, the most stress for Mike and I has just been making sure that we’re not only following the rules and regulations but just also putting people in place to enforce them,” she explained. “We’re having a large wedding. To be honest, everything that we’re doing for our wedding, 10/10/20, we would be doing if we had 50 people there. We would still be doing temperature checks, still be enforcing masks and face shields because, at the end of the day, you can get COVID at anytime, regardless of the amount of people you’re around. Everything is still a go.”