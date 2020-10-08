‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey: NeNe Leakes Is Welcome At My Wedding

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has said that her former costar and friend, NeNe Leakes, is more than welcome to attend her wedding to Mike Hill.

“Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn’t sure how comfortable she’d be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo]. You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come,” Cynthia said.

NeNe announced last month that she would not be returning next season, alleging Bravo forced her out. She also alleged that they only invited her to film six episodes out of a possible 23.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR