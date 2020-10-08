Rapper Scarface Makes Plea For Kidney Donor On Twitter

Houston rapper Scarface hopped on Twitter to make a plea for a kidney donation.

The tweet comes seven months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering kidney failure as a result. “I need a kidney y’all,” he wrote, “any volunteers? B+ blood type.”

“I fought the COVID double bilateral pneumonia in both lungs and kidney failure in my house,” he told Willie D via Zoom in April.

“I gotta change my entire diet,” Scarface shared during the livestream. “I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

He continued, “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.”

More than 210,000 Americans have died from the virus.