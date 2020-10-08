Rapper Kirko Bangz Takes Comfort in Son Being Pain Free as He Mourns the Boy’s Passing

Instagram

The ‘Drank in My Cup’ hitmaker posts a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, asking his late son to ‘watch over your mom’ who ‘needs your strength more than ever right now.’

Kirko Bangz is suffering an immeasurable loss that a parent could experience. The rapper, who is best known for his single “Drank in My Cup”, has announced that his young son has passed away.

The 31-year-old father took to Instagram on Thursday, October 8 to share the sad news. “Fly high BIG MAN. We love you so much!” he wrote along with a photo of the toddler being held by his mom while he sat next to her and looked at the baby with a proud smile on his face.

Kirko added in the caption, “We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know your in a better place and in no more pain !” Expressing his concern about the grieving mother, he asked his late son to “watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man.”

“I know u don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this,” he said of what gives him a little of comfort in this devastating situation, before concluding it, “GOD got u poppa I love u!”

The post has been flooded with messages of condolences, with fellow rapper Lu Lu writing, “sorry for ya loss homie.” Street basketball player Adrian Mack sent his “prayers,” while music producer Dj Xo expressed his shock at the news, “Damn y’all keep your head up.”

Kirko has not provided details of what caused his son’s passing. Prior to this, the proud father had been capturing his sweet moments with the little boy and sharing it on his social media page.

Kirko, whose real name is Kirk Jerel Randle, scored his highest-charting single so far with “Drank in My Cup” which was released in 2011 and peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2016, he was hit with rumors that he neglected a child he had with a woman, but he denied it, claiming that he didn’t know the woman and accusing her of being a catfish.