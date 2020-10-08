Photos: Shah Rukh Khan snapped with daughter Suhana Khan at KKR’s match

So the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been shifted to Dubai this year because of the chronic pandemic situation in the country. The matches are being played minus the audience. Cricket isn’t much fun without the audience but desperate times calls for desperate measures. This hasn’t however deterred the owners of the IPLteams from being present in Dubai to cheer their respective teams.

Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders played against Chennai Super Kings last night and won by 10 runs. And SRK was present on the ground with his daughter Suhana Khan to motivate his team. In the previous match with Rajasthan Royals, King Khan was clicked with his son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan, while this time around it was his daughter who accompanied him. Both father and daughter were dressed in official KKR gear as they applauded the team’s performance from the stands. Check out their pictures below…