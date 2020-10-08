Paul Wesley And Matthew Davis Twitter Debate: VP Debate

So much for leaving the drama in Mystic Falls.
Even among friends and family, there are some topics people believe should be avoided at all costs, and one of them is politics.
Well, that didn’t stop The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Matthew Davis from getting into a Twitter exchange about the VP debate last night. Let’s just say, the fangs came out!
It all started when Matthew, 42, sent this tweet about the debate moderator, Susan Page, cutting off vice president Mike Pence before he finished his thoughts.
To which Paul, 38, responded:
Matthew has since deleted his string of tweets, but things seemed to get a little heated between the two as they went back and forth.
At this point, Matthew, who currently stars on The Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies, then decided to direct his anger toward his former costar:
Paul followed up with a witty response, insinuating Trump was the real “criminal.”
He went on to make a joke about Matthew’s TVD/Legacies character, but Matthew wasn’t amused.
But it didn’t end there. Matthew then shared screenshots of tweets he’d been receiving from people who he assumed to be Paul Wesley fans. Matthew tagged the Tell Me a Story star in them, with this caption, “Your fans are real class. You should be proud.”
To which Paul responded:
Finally tired of the back and forth, Paul ended the convo on a nice note.
Whew, this stressed me out! Let’s just hope they were able to call each other and talk things out afterward.
