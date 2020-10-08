Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Slept Apart After COVID-19 Scare

With his fiancée expecting their first child together, Mahomes is working to be extra cautious on and off the field.

“I mean, obviously with Brittany being pregnant, I try to do whatever I can to social distance and stay away,” the MVP continued, “even be available to the team but, even more part for me, just kind of staying and keeping my family safe.”

Mahomes then spoke about a few of the precautions he’s been taking at home. “When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a separate, different bedroom,” he said. “I stayed away from her as much as possible. And so I’ve kind of gotten these negative tests back. So, I just try to do my part just to try and keep myself away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises. But the only good thing about being here every single day is I get tested every single day. So, it’s good at keeping track of where I’m at.”