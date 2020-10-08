Path to recovery littered with debt risks, Bank of Canada governor warns

Article content continued

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it painfully clear that how well we manage risks has a huge impact on our well-being,” Macklem said. “Globally, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the quality of risk management will increasingly influence the success and stability of societies.”

The governor spent some time on climate change, saying the banks “must understand and be transparent about their exposures” to “weather events” that “will almost certainly grow.” The central bank has no authority to make financial institutions take climate change seriously, only the power of moral suasion and the bully pulpit. Macklem said the Bank of Canada will be “accelerating” its research on how climate change will affect economic growth and financial stability.

But the core of his latest remarks was about the more immediate threat posed by the unintended consequences of lower-for-longer interest-rate policy.

Debt will grow and could eventually become a drag on future economic activity. Households and companies will be at greater risk of default, elevating the possibility of a future financial crisis. The governor said lower interest rates will force insurance companies and pension funds “to adjust.” He observed that some asset prices, including house prices, “seemed high relative to fundamentals” ahead of the pandemic, meaning there is reason to worry about what happens if those bubbles deflate.

“The bottom line is that the private and public sectors together need to be acutely aware of financial system risks and vulnerabilities as the economy recovers,” Macklem said.

•Email: [email protected] | CarmichaelKevin