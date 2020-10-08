Parts of WA, Victoria and Tasmania brace for extreme conditions

Extreme weather which caused flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall over the last two days will ease for NSW and South Australia but will continue in Tasmania and Victoria.

Parts of western Victoria received 50mm of rain yesterday, with some areas recording their heaviest falls in nine years.

Tasmania was hit hard with 100mm falling in the space of five hours resulting in flash floods and communities becoming isolated by floodwaters.

Developing weather system bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds to Victoria and Tasmania. September 9, 2020. (Twitter)

The system is today moving across bass straight and eastern Tasmania before moving offshore on the weekend.

“That means more heavy rain and potentially damaging winds in parts of Victoria and Tasmania on Friday before we see conditions ease on Saturday,” Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said.

A trough is causing isolated showers and storms in the NT and Kimberley and the odd storm is forecast in eastern NSW.

A high is keeping elsewhere mostly clear and settled.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Mostly sunny, warm-to-very warm in the east. Mostly sunny, warm in the northwest. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 17C and top of 31C.

Late thunder, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Late shower, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Windy/snow on the Alps. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest.

Sydney will be sunny, with a low of 13C and top of 25C.

Canberra will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 7C and top of 16C.

There’s a severe weather warning for damaging winds in the Snowy Mountains and parts of South Coast and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts — see details here .

Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Showers, cool-to-cold in the northeast.

Melbourne has showers clearing, with a low of 11C and top of 17C.

This image from yesterday;s weather shows a pacman shaped weather system responsible for heavy rain to Victoria. (Weatherzone)

There’s a warning to sheep in North Central, North East, South West, Central and West and South Gippsland forecast districts.

Cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected today, and there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.

Windy with rain, cool in the southwest. Rain, cool in the southeast. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the north.

Hobart has showers, with a low of 10C and top of 16C.

There’s a road weather alert today: Reduced visibility in fog will make road conditions dangerous during Friday in parts of the Midlands, East Coast, Upper Derwent Valley and South East forecast districts.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southeast and central. Sunny, mild-to-warm in the west and north.

Adelaide has sunshine increasing, with a low of 10C and top of 20C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Lower South East Coast.

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the south. Sunny, warm in the northwest. Showers, very warm in the northeast.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 11C and top of 22C.

There’s a warning for severe fire danger in the for East Pilbara Inland and Ashburton Inland fire weather districts, as weather will be hot and dry with fresh and gusty northeasterly winds.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.dfes.wa.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au .

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north. Mostly sunny, warm over the interior. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the south.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with a low of 25C and top of 34C.