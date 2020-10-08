Paraguay finance minister Lopez to step down, take IDB job: gov’t source By

© . FILE PHOTO: Paraguay’s Finance Minister Benigno Lopez Benitez talks to , in Asuncion



By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCION () – Paraguay’s Finance Minister Benigno López will step down from his ministry position in the next few days to take a senior role at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a government source told on Thursday.

The regional lender has picked Lopez as vice president for sectors and knowledge, according to a note seen by , which would involve a three-year term starting in mid-October.

The government source said López would be formally appointed to the IDB role in the coming days. The most likely replacement is former minister Ernst Bergen, the current Paraguayan head of the bi-national Itaipú hydroelectric dam.

López is the half-brother of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo and one of the government’s main advisers. Before being Minister of Finance, he was head of the pension authority and director of the central bank, where he worked for more than two decades.

The IDB did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.