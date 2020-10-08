P.I. Works Celebrates 15 Years of Revolutionizing the Global Telecoms Industry

Article content continued

Başar Akpınar, CEO and Co-Founder of P.I. Works, said: “We, at P.I. Works, are inspired by the potential of mobile technologies to transform businesses and improve the lives of billions. Yet such transformation can only be achieved by working side by side with the people who relentlessly push the boundaries of impossible to make things possible. For that, I would like to thank the P.I. Works team and alumni for their exceptional dedication over the years. We are confident that these efforts will continue to reinforce our leadership in the network automation market.”

Looking back, our success can be attributed to the contribution of our hardworking people, who continuously strive to deliver the best. A culture built on integrity, trust and respect is at the heart of everything we do and drives us towards excellence, leading us to becoming a trusted partner of our customers in delivering top quality services and transforming the experience of billions of users.

To learn more about P.I. Works’ solutions and customer success stories, visit our webpage www.piworks.net or email us at [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005015/en/

Contacts

Media, P.I. Works, Melih Murat, [email protected]

#distro