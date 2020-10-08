Origin: Kalyn Ponga urged to skip series

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has urged Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga to get a shoulder operation “tomorrow” and skip this year’s Origin series.

Newly appointed Maroons coach Wayne Bennett was dealt a cruel blow last weekend when it was revealed Ponga had been playing the back end of season 2020 with torn cartilage in his shoulder and would require surgery to repair it.

Ponga was one of 15 players named in Bennett’s Queensland squad yesterday but was set to consult with a surgeon to discuss his options today.

Knights legend Johns said in the best interest of the club that pays him big money, Ponga should skip this year’s November Origin series and focus on getting his body right for next season.

“I think the decision has already been made,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“I imagine Kalyn, [coach] Adam O’Brien and Danny Buderus would’ve had some really honest conversations.

“Where he is in Newcastle and his standing in Newcastle, his responsibility of what he has to play and how he has to play – I don’t want to talk about the money he’s on but that inevitably comes down to what sort of money they’re spending on him.

“I think he has to get the operation tomorrow.

“Get it done so he’s back and ready to rock and roll by the start of the season.”

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler said even if the fullback could play, Ponga would need to be honest with himself on whether he could be at his best for three weeks of gruelling Origin football.

“Kalyn actually might be able to play within a couple of weeks,” Fittler added.

“He’s best served to have to go and rest and have a good pre-season.

“But I think we’re taking away that the fact that injuries hold you back from playing for however long, or however severe the injury is, so I don’t think it’s as simple just saying, ‘worry about next year’.

“I think it’s more of a point of, ‘can you handle three Origin games in three weeks?’

“Or is that just too big of an ask?”

But regardless of what the surgeon says, Johns said Ponga has a “responsibility” to his club to ensure he’s ready for when the pre-season kicks off.

“The way the Knights finished the year, the responsibility he has within Newcastle as a club,” Johns said.

“Hopefully the advancement next year, he needs to turn up in December or whenever it starts.

“He’s there ready to go.”

