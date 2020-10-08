Orbimed Advisors increased stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. By .com

© . Orbimed Advisors increased stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.



On the 1st of October, Orbimed Advisors added 59 million Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:) shares for $63 million at an average price of $1.07 per share.

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. are up 59.70% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. increased to about 15 million shares with the purchase.

Orbimed Advisors first bought Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. stock in the first quarter of 2018.

In contrast, Victory Capital Management sold all their XTNT shares.