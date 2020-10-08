Opinion: When the CEO is sick, honesty is the best policy

Article content continued

Other notable examples of robust disclosure include JPMorgan Chase, which in 2014 disclosed that CEO Jamie Dimon had throat cancer. In 2012, Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett revealed he was undergoing prostate cancer treatment. These disclosures from CN, JPMorgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway stand in stark contrast to how Apple under Steve Jobs handled what ultimately proved to be his fatal cancer: he took multiple leaves of absence but was less than forthcoming with the details of his illness.

Perhaps the most poignant example of transparency occurred just last month when Jeff Carney, president and CEO of IGM Financial and IG Wealth Management, announced he was retiring for health reasons. In an extremely brave statement, Carney said, “I have been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and while this is a tough decision to make, stepping aside at this time is the right move for both my family and the company.”

Like politicians, CEOs are public figures. With the benefits of the corner office come responsibilities. Especially during COVID-19, directors should ensure that their chief executive does not take unnecessary risks and that there is full compliance with public health directives. And while the CEO of a publicly traded company does have a right to personal privacy, shareholders are served much better when corporations communicate quickly, clearly, honestly and transparently. Of course, the same applies to politicians in their relationship with voters.

Paul Deegan is CEO of Deegan Public Strategies. He was a public affairs executive at BMO Financial Group and CN and served in the Clinton White House.