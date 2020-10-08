Opinion: Ottawa’s delay of Alberta’s gas pipeline: Building back slower

Article content continued

The Crown’s obligation to consult with affected Indigenous communities is clear and undisputed and has been demonstrably respected by TC Energy in its dealings first with the NEB and then with its successor CER. The current roadblock turns on why the federal government considered it necessary to enact a 150-day extension and why it waited to initiate new consultations until the entire regulatory process had been completed. If the government really were as concerned as it says it is about the possible spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from camp workers to local communities, it could have moved ahead decisively by adopting the proven procedures for protecting construction workers and nearby communities used on its own Trans Mountain pipeline, which is currently under construction. The delay, which all but ignored the extensive consultations undertaken since early 2018, has dealt yet another multibillion-dollar blow to Alberta’s economy. Ironically, the economic damage will almost certainly also impact many Indigenous businesses.

Once again, proponents and investors are being confronted, after years of regulatory processes that have culminated in an affirmative recommendation by the CER, with the whims of a final cabinet decision. Many must be considering whether to invest time and capital into major project proposals when confronted by continuing uncertainties in the Canadian regulatory process, in which timelines and procedural fairness are increasingly in question. Worse, the system continues to be demonstrably “back-end” loaded: after years of front-end work by firms, communities and the regulator, cabinet may delay its approval or even outright dismiss an application. It is no surprise that investor confidence in Canada may be becoming a pipe dream while, alarmingly, the federal government appears convinced that the loss of private-sector investment can simply be offset by increased public-sector borrowing.