Oil demand will rebound by 2022 and will grow for another two decades: OPEC

By 2025, the U.S. will produce 14.5 million barrels a day of “tight oil,” rather than the 17 million envisaged previously, OPEC said.

New-Oil Threat

America will nonetheless be the second-biggest source of new oil by mid-decade, slightly trailing Brazil. Fears of supply shortage have regularly proved unfounded in the oil world as the industry adapts to challenging circumstances, and OPEC’s latest projections may again miss the mark.

Even with shale’s slower growth, OPEC will see its own oil supplies slip again in 2025 back below last year’s levels, to 33.2 million barrels a day. The figures include natural gas liquids, rather than just the crude oil that OPEC uses for its production quotas.

Global oil demand will recover after this year’s record 9% slump to reach pre-crisis levels of 99.8 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the report. It will continue to increase for the next two decades as emerging nations — led by India — make up for declining consumption in the developed world.

After 2025 however the growth rate will roughly drop in half, and demand will hit a plateau of 109.3 million barrels a day in 2040. It will then slip slightly through to 2045, by which time 16% of the vehicles in use will be electric.

Even with the stagnation of world consumption, OPEC expects the need for its own oil will continue to grow, reaching 43.9 million barrels a day in 2045, as most countries outside the group see their production decline.