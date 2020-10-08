NRL finals 2020 Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters Jack Wighton

Immortal Andrew Johns has declared Jack Wighton as the NRL’s premier five-eighth and one of the top three players in the game.

Raiders gun Wighton looms as the key if Canberra are to upset the Roosters in tonight’s blockbuster semi-final at the SCG.

The 27-year-old’s status in the game has steadily grown over the last few seasons but Johns delivered perhaps the most emphatic endorsement yet.

“He’s the best five-eighth in the competition,” Johns said told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“I think he’s playing even better than Cody Walker.

“He’s just such a threat and at the moment he has a presence to him, a presence on the field which is just absolute superstar quality.

“He has such a big impact, his passing game is improved but when he runs the ball – and he was in everything the other night (finals win over the Sharks), making big tackles.

“The running game, he’s such an aggressive player but he’s making such an impact.

“I think at the moment he’s a top three player in the game and photo finish, he’s just ahead of Cody Walker at the moment in five-eighths.”

NSW coach Brad Fittler, one of the best five-eighths of all-time, also lavished praise on Wighton by comparing him to another Raiders great.

“He’s just a specimen,” Fittler said.

“Laurie Daley, they sort of run a little bit differently, Laurie just had this beautiful – he could move with his body – while Jack is sort of more upright.

“But they have this ability, they beat you before they’re even near you – they just knew they were going to beat you.

“So they’d just be fending you off before thinking about the next player they were going to beat.

“And Jack does that so much like Loz.

“Loz was brilliant at just getting across the field and he knew you were gone.

“He was like planning on beating you because you were already gone because he’d just fend you off.

“They have this wonderful balance so two brilliant players to watch, he’s awesome.”